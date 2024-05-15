Badflower will hit the road this fall with the “No Place Like Home” tour across the U.S. Missio will provide support on all dates while Slothrust will join on select shows.

The rock band will start their trek on September 3 at the House of Blues in Dallas. The 29-city run will then make stops in Houston, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Denver, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle and more before wrapping-up on October 22 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Anyone have a password for the Spotify pre-sale Wednesday? Tickets & VIP on-sale Friday at 10am. (I BET we play some new songs) pic.twitter.com/MFUBstetbS — Badflower 🍌 (@Badflower) May 13, 2024

Badflower dropped their sophomore album, This Is How the World Ends, in September 2021. By then, the group had gathered over 200 million streams across platforms.

The band, formed in Los Angeles in 2014, consists of singer/guitarist Josh Katz, lead guitarist Joey Morrow, bass guitarist Alex Espiritu and drummer Anthony Sonetti. A couple years later, they released two EPs that were followed by debut studio album, OK, I’m Sick, in 2019. It garnered attention instantly, entering the “50 Best Rock Albums of 2019” list with songs that earned them awards.

The singles “The Jester,” “Heroin,” and “Ghost” from their first album reached number 1 at rock stations. The “Ghost” received a Platinum certification from the RIAA and was awarded “Rock Song of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Awards.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Tuesday, May 14. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 17 at 10 AM local time at their official website.

Badflower fans can also score their tickets by visiting the secondary sites, as well as viewing the full schedule below:

Badflower “No Place Like Home” Tour Ticket Links

Badflower Tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Badflower Tickets at StubHub

Badflower Tickets at Vivid Seats

Badflower Tickets at Ticket Club

Badflower “No Place Like Home” Tour – 2024 Dates

Tue Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues ^

Wed Sep 04 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

Fri Sep 06 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City ^

Sat Sep 07 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues ^

Sun Sep 08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution ^

Tue Sep 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle ^

Wed Sep 11 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

Fri Sep 13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

Sat Sep 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

Sun Sep 15 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston ^

Mon Sep 16 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza ^

Wed Sep 18 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue ^

Fri Sep 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus *

Sat Sep 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

Tue Sep 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ^

Fri Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

Sat Sep 28 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note ^

Sun Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

Tue Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Thu Oct 03 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

Sat Oct 05 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre ^

Sun Oct 06 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Mon Oct 07 – Seattle, WA – Neptune ^

Thu Oct 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex ^

Fri Oct 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^

Wed Oct 16 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater ^

Fri Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater ^

Sat Oct 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

Tue Oct 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

^ Slothrust and Missio

* Missio only