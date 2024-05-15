Sphere Entertainment has officially acquired all of the remaining shares it did not previously own of the 3D audio technology company HOLOPLOT.

The two companies first joined forces in 2018, partnering to develop Sphere Immersive Sound. The live audio experience, powered by HOLOPLOT, helped revolutionize the live audio experience when the Sphere opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. Sphere Immersive Sound first debuted at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2022, showcasing the world’s largest and fully integrated concert-grade audio system.

David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, and Paul Westbury, EVP of Development and Construction, noted in a press release that HOLOPLOT “is at the forefront of audio innovation, and their custom-designed technology has already transformed what is possible for concert-grade sound.”

“This acquisition reflects [Sphere Entertainment’s] commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT,” the pair said.

Roman Sick, CEO and co-founder of HOLOPLOT, echoed similar sentiments.

“We have worked alongside the Sphere team for many years in developing our technology, and together we have forever changed the live sound experience,” Sick said. “As a result of this transaction, HOLOPLOT can accelerate its mission to bring its technologies to more applications and markets, and continue to push audio innovation to new bounds.”

Inside the $2.3 billion venue, fans can enjoy a wraparound LED screen with 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. The Sphere debuted with a residency from the rockers of U2, followed by Phish. Dead & Company are set to perform at the coveted venue next, kicking-off a residency on May 18 and running through July 13.