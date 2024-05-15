AEG Presents, a renowned name in live music and events, announced Brent Fedrizzi’s new position as President, North American Regional Offices.

Fedrizzi, a veteran in the concert promotion industry and serving as Co-President and COO of AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regions, will now oversee the company’s network of 100 U.S. venues and its 12 regional offices. His previous ventures include the launch of Bill Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents and subsequent contributions to Live Nation and AEG Live.

Beyond his responsibilities at AEG Presents, Fedrizzi’s contributions extend to various industry organizations and boards. He has had involvement as Chairman of the Board for “Visit Denver” and his position on the board of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Fedrizzi is also a four-time president of the North American Concert Promoters Association and a nominee for awards such as the Academy of Country Music and the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, expressed his confidence in Fedrizzi’s capabilities, citing their long-standing professional relationship spanning close to three decades.

“I’ve known Brent for close to 30 years and have worked with him almost as long, so it’s especially gratifying to make this announcement,” Marciano said. “He has a vision, a drive, and an insight into our business that’s been forged over his many years promoting events in every type of venue across the western United States.”

Fedrizzi himself expressed excitement about the new role, highlighting the dynamic nature of the live events industry.

“When Jay and I first spoke about this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to work more closely with him, the regional team, and the company as a whole,” Fedrizzi said. “I’m excited for the challenge ahead, and I can’t wait to dive in; there’s never been a more exhilarating time in live events. I’m grateful for the trust Jay has put in me to guide the business into the future; the ability to do so with the people and the company I love is icing on the cake.”