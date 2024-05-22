Shakira will take over this year’s Besame Mucho Festival — set to return to Dodger Stadium on Saturday, December 21.

Scheduled to join Shakira on stage are Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Los Tigres del Norte, Banda MS, and a host of other artists. The lineup also includes Carlos Vives, Hombres G, Juanes, Gloria Trevi, Belanova, Proyecto Uno, Bacilos, and more. In total, over 65 artists will perform, showcasing a diverse array of Latin genres.

Fans eager to secure their spot at this year’s festival can sign up now for early access to the presale, which begins Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Following the registration period, the presale will start at 10 a.m. PT on May 24, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PT the same day.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and a full lineup of artists can be found below:

Besame Mucho Festival Ticket Links

Besame Mucho Festival tickets at MEGAseats

Besame Mucho Festival tickets at BesameMuchoFestival.com

Besame Mucho Festival tickets at StubHub

Besame Mucho Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Besame Mucho Festival tickets at Vivid Seats