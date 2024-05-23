Broadway is set to welcome back “Once Upon a Mattress” this summer, with Sutton Foster leading the cast at the Hudson Theatre. This revival follows a successful run with New York City Center’s Encores! series and will begin previews on July 31, with an official opening on August 12. The limited engagement will run through November 30.

Foster, a two-time Tony Award-winner and seven-time nominee, will return to Broadway after her recent stint as Mrs. Lovett in the revival of “Sweeney Todd.” She is slated to reprise her role as Winnifred the Woebegone.

The revival will be directed by Lear deBessonet, the artistic director of Encores!, who was Tony-nominated for her work on the Main Stem transfer of “Into the Woods.” The new adaptation is penned by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino, known for co-creating the TV series “Bunheads,” which also starred Foster. This adaptation is based on the original book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, with music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Barer.

The production’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Andrea Hood, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Justin Townsend, Tony Award-winning sound designer Kai Harada, music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music director Annbritt duChateau, Tony Award-winning orchestrator Bruce Coughlin, and hair/wig designer J. Jared Janas.

“Once Upon a Mattress” is a musical inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” It originally premiered on Broadway on May 11, 1959, earning two Tony nominations, including one for Carol Burnett as Winnifred. The story revolves around Prince Dauntless the Drab, whose mother, Queen Aggravain, tests potential princesses with nearly impossible tasks to ensure they are worthy.

A fan presale for “Once Upon a Mattress” begins May 28. Sign up for ticket access here.