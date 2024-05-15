Traditional country music rising star Colter Wall is getting ready for his “Colter Wall and Friends” tour across the United States.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 28 in Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in Nampa, Salt Lake City, Cheyenne, Waukee, Columbia, St. Louis, and Franklin before wrapping up on October 12 in Ashland, Kentucky at FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.

Wall’s career includes appearances at numerous county festivals including Under the Big Sky, Dusty Boots, and Texas’s Two Step Inn. He is slated to perform at Farewell Festival on July 19 in Redmond, Oregon, as well as RedWest Fest on October 4 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour follows Wall’s acclaimed album Little Songs and his sold-out promotion tour.

Tickets for the “Colter Wall and Friends” tour will be available starting Wednesday, May 15 with an artist presale at 10 a.m. local time, with additional pre-sales following throughout the week. General on sale is scheduled to begin Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Colter Wall Tickets

Colter Wall tickets at MEGAseats

Colter Wall tickets at ColterWall.com

Colter Wall tickets at StubHub

Colter Wall tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Colter Wall tickets at Vivid Seats

Colter Wall and Friends Tour Dates

Sat Sep 28 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Tue Oct 01 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri Oct 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – RedWest Fest

Sun Oct 06 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center

Tue Oct 08 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MO – 9th Street

Thu Oct 10 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Fri Oct 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sat Oct 12 – Ashland, KY – FoxFire Music & Arts Festival