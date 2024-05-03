The San Francisco-based global events marketplace Eventbrite announced its Quarter 1 earnings report this week, revealing $86.3 million in revenue alongside a loss of $4.1 million.

According to the report, Eventbrite’s revenue was up 11% year-over-year with marketplace-related revenue from organizer fees and Eventbrite Ads grew to over 13% of total net revenue. The company reported a total free and paid ticket volume of 65.8 million tickets across 1.4 million events, with a gross margin of 71% vs. 66.1% a year ago.

In terms of losses, Eventbrite had a net loss of $4.5 million, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million in the same period last year. On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

For the current quarter, which ends in June, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $87 million. The company expects full-year revenue to fall between the range of $360 and $371 million.

Eventbrite co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz said the company “delivered solid financial results in the quarter and made great progress in executing our consumer marketplace strategy.”

“We are providing powerful marketing tools to our creators while building on our trusted brand in the live experiences community,” Hartz said. “We believe we are well positioned to reaccelerate top-line growth and meet our financial goals as the year progresses.”