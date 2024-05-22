Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees — who spent a majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints before his retirement — has invested in the primary and secondary ticketing marketplace Sports Illustrated Tickets.

SI Tickets, backed by sports magazine Sports Illustrated, announced its entry into the primary ticketing market last year with the launch of its new self-service event management platform, incorporating NFT and non-NFT ticket solutions. David Lane, chief executive of SI Tickets, said that the company offers “fan-first ticket buying experience with zero fees to over 250,000 sports, concerts, and theater events.”

Football fans will be able to purchase tickets to any NFL game via SI Tickets for the league’s upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Brees said that when he was presented with the opportunity to join SI Tickets, he “simply couldn’t pass it up,” noting that Sports Illustrated “has been the most trusted name in sports and an iconic brand that has meant so much to me and to so many sports fans globally” over the last seven decades.

“Appearing on the cover of the magazine with my son after winning the Super Bowl was truly special, and now having the chance to becoe a part of the future of the brand — particularly what Sports Illustrated Tickets is doing to transform the live event ticketing industry — is truly a once-in-a-lifetime partnership I’m proud to personally invest in,” Brees said.

Lane said the team is honored to welcome Brees, noting that his “unparalleled leadership, integrity, and passion for innovation make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

“Drew shares our philosophy of putting fans first, and his expertise and unmatched ability to connect will help us continue to build meaningful relationships with passionate football fans around the world,” Lane said.

