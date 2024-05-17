Google Ads announced updates to its disclosure policy for “Event ticket sale,” slated to be updated next month.

According to the update, Google Ads said the policy will now state and clarify that the “disclosures should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of any destination when reached via an ad.” Previously, the policy said the disclosure did not need to be on the destination page when reached through an ad.

The “Other restricted businesses: Event ticket sale” policy is set to be updated on June 10 to read as follows:

Disclosures should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of any destination when reached via an ad. This disclosure must not be provided in a closable or hideable notification format and the font must be equal to or bigger than the majority of the text on the page.

Google Ads said it will roll out the update “with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks.”

Learn more about the policy and see the forthcoming update here.