The “Video Games” dream-pop singer Lana Del Rey is about to hold her first-ever headlining stadium show in the U.S.

On Monday, Fenway Park announced the forthcoming one-night-only gig at the historic Boston venue on June 20 as a part of the Nucar Fenway Concert Series, presented by Wasabi Technologies.

“Live Nation and the Boston Red Sox are excited to welcome Lana Del Rey to America’s Most Beloved Ballpark,” the park shared in a statement.

No supporting acts have been revealed for the Boston show at this time.

The news follows Del Rey’s headlining performance at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as well as two unannounced appearances at Stagecoach Festival in Indio. It also precedes her forthcoming 10th studio album, Lasso, due in September. The LP will follow 2023’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard and Blue Banisters in 2021.

Since her arrival on the scene in 2012 with her sophomore record Born to Die, Del Rey has amassed a huge following, garnering attention for her lyricism and “sadcore” style with hits like “West Coast,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “Diet Mountain Dew.”

Artist presale tickets to Del Rey’s Fenway Park show head on sale Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options below:

