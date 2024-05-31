Pop icon Madonna is the target of another class action suit from a fan, but this time, she’s facing another charge in addition to her infamous stage tardiness.

According to the suit, filed in California on May 30, concertgoer Justen Lipeles alleges the “Vogue” singer’s “Celebration Tour” shows in February and March “purposely and deceptively” withheld information in its marketing. Lipeles claims that Madonna and Live Nation failed to inform ticket purchasers that the singer’s shows would not start on time “as promised,” and fans would have to wait until after 10 p.m. for her set to begin.

While Madonna has made headlines over the past year for lawsuits revolving around her late start times, the plaintiff is suing over a new complaint: Lipeles alleges that concertgoers were “forced to watch topless women” who stimulated “sexual acts” onstage, which “subjected them to pornography without warning.”

Additionally, the suit — which also names Live Nation, Forum Entertainment, Kia Forum, Acrisure Arena, the Golden 1 Center, and Chase Center — claims the pop star maintained a “hot and uncomfortable temperature” throughout her performance and “lip-synched” much of the show.

The “Like A Virgin” singer is known for her sex-positive attitude and environment at shows — which often include erotic dancing. She’s also — somewhat notoriously — known for starting her concerts late.

Earlier this year, Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center were named in a suit regarding the star’s show in Brooklyn on December 13, which claimed concertgoers were inconvenienced by the late start time and “had to get up early to go to work.” Then, last month, she was the target of another suit from three concertgoers for her tardiness at a Washington, D.C. show on December 18, 2023, noting they were “deceived” and had to “leave the concerts early prior to the concerts’ conclusion.”

Madonna already filed a motion to dismiss the Brooklyn suit, challenging that the concertgoers were inconvenienced by the delayed start time. The motion said tickets did not advertise that Madonna would actually take the stage at 8:30 p.m., “and no reasonable concertgoer — and certainly no Madonna fan — would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time.”