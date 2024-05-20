Last week’s Broadway box-office data showed multiple productions reaching their highest-grossing weeks yet.

Nine new productions, including standout performances from “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Suffs,” “Cabaret,” “The Outsiders,” “Stereophonic,” “Mother Play,” and “Mary Jane,” experienced a surge in box-office receipts, coinciding with their Tony nominations. Even productions “The Great Gatsby” and “Lempicka,” witnessed a similar boost in revenue despite not clinching a Best Musical nod.

Despite the closure of “Sweeney Todd” earlier in May, Broadway saw a commendable rise in cumulative grosses, climbing by nearly three percent compared to the same period last year. The total tally reached $35.7 million, indicating a turn for the industry.

Notably, theaters remained almost at capacity, with 90% of seats filled across all 34 currently running productions, drawing in 286,841 theatergoers.

Leading the pack is “Cabaret,” which achieved a milestone by joining The $2 Million Club for the first time. The revival boasted the highest average ticket price on the Main Stem at $235. Following closely behind were perennial favorites like “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and “MJ The Musical.”

The $1 Million Club includes 14 of the 35 running productions, including shows such as “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” and “Wicked.” Newcomers such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “The Outsiders” also join their ranks.

Members of the 90s Club, productions that consistently played to 90% or higher of their seating capacity throughout the week, include “An Enemy of the People,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Outsiders,” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” among others.