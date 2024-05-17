Netflix announced its exclusive streaming rights for the NFL’s Christmas Day games starting in 2024. The deal marks a shift in Netflix’s content strategy, signaling its growing commitment to live programming and sports coverage.

With the acquisition of WWE’s Monday Night Raw earlier this year and the upcoming broadcast of the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul boxing match, Netflix is cementing its position as a one-stop destination for entertainment.

According to Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, the decision to bring NFL football exclusively to the platform stems from a desire to tap into the popularity of live events.

“There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts,” Bajaria said in a press release. “We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

This move builds upon Netflix’s previous live programming streams, which began with Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage special in 2023 and continued with events like The Roast of Tom Brady and John Mulaney’s Everybody’s in L.A. series.

Hans Schroeder, NFL’s Executive Vice President of Media Distribution, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Netflix’s global reach and its alignment with the NFL’s long-standing tradition of Christmas Day games.

“The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition, and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans,” Schroeder said.

The teams scheduled to play on December 25 are the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Houston Texans.