For the first time since 2009, the Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game will return to Wrigley Field.

The NHL announced that the St. Louis Blues will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs — marking the first time since the 2009 NHL Winter Classic. The event will be broadcast exclusively on TNT and MAX in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada (5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT).

The Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the seventh outdoor game and fifth NHL Winter Classic appearance for the Blackhawks, as well as the third NHL Winter Classic and outdoor game appearance for the Blues. It also serves as a rematch for the 2017 NHL Winter Classic, which was played at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, ending in a 4-1 Blues win. Fans can witness the rivalry between the two teams — spanning 331 regular-season games since the 1967-1968 season.

This is the 16th edition of the NHL Winter Classic and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game. The tradition, established in 2008, is played on or around New Year’s Day.

Tickets to this year’s Discover NHL Winter classic head on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. CT. Find Various ticketing options below:

