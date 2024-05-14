The English football club Preston North End has officially joined forces with Ticketmaster for the upcoming season.

Through the partnership, Ticketmaster will provide the club with a new ticketing system, introducing the ability for fans to buy “self-serve” tickets online, allowing users to opt for seat exchanges and ticket upgrades. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase accessible tickets online for the first time. All tickets can also easily be purchased with Apple Pay.

Preston North End’s finance director Kevin Abbott said the club is “delighted to be partnering with Ticketmaster Sport who will be providing our new ticketing platform going forward.”

“With enhancements to the online buying journey for supporters and a more flexible operating platform, we’re looking forward to working with Ticketmaster Sport to provide an improved all round supporter experience,” Abbott said.

Season tickets went on sale May 13, which falls in line with the club’s early bird pricing period. Find various ticketing options to see Preston North End in action below:

Preston North End Tickets

Preston North End Tickets at Official Site

Preston North End Tickets at Vivid Seats

Preston North End Tickets at SeatGeek