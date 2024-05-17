The punk-rockers of Rise Against are crossing North America this fall, paying ode to their greatest hits throughout the years.
Following a round of festival appearances this summer, including Sonic Temple, Festivoix, Open Flair Festival, and Pukkelpop, Rise Against will kick-off their run at The Fillmore in Denver on October 14. From there, they’ll play Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Seattle, making stops along the way at venues like Harbour in Vancouver, Albuquerque’s Revel Entertainment Center, the Marathon Music Works in Nashville, and the Brooklyn Paramount Theater before wrapping-up at The Sound in Del Mar on November 22.
“We can’t wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends,” Rise Against said in a press release. “Since we’ll be playing some venues we haven’t played in a while, we thought we’d also dust off some songs we haven’t played in some time.”
The Tim McIlrath-fronted band rose to fame in the early 2000’s following their debut Rpm10. From there, they released Siren Song Of The Counter-Culture in 2004 and 2005’s The Unraveling before garnering massive success with 2006’s The Sufferer & The Witness. The LP, which featured “Prayer Of The Refugee” and “Under The Knife,” was followed by hits like Appeal To Reason‘s “Re-Education (Through Labor)” and “I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore” from The Black Market. They last released Nowhere Generation in 2021.
Tickets to Rise Against’s upcoming tour head on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as the band’s North American tour dates, below:
Rise Against North America Tour 2024
10/14 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/16 – St. Louis MO @ The Pageant
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater
10/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/01 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
11/13 – Boise, ID @ Revolution
11/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/19 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre – Berkeley
11/20 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB
11/22 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound