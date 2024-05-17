The punk-rockers of Rise Against are crossing North America this fall, paying ode to their greatest hits throughout the years.

Following a round of festival appearances this summer, including Sonic Temple, Festivoix, Open Flair Festival, and Pukkelpop, Rise Against will kick-off their run at The Fillmore in Denver on October 14. From there, they’ll play Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Seattle, making stops along the way at venues like Harbour in Vancouver, Albuquerque’s Revel Entertainment Center, the Marathon Music Works in Nashville, and the Brooklyn Paramount Theater before wrapping-up at The Sound in Del Mar on November 22.

“We can’t wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends,” Rise Against said in a press release. “Since we’ll be playing some venues we haven’t played in a while, we thought we’d also dust off some songs we haven’t played in some time.”

The Tim McIlrath-fronted band rose to fame in the early 2000’s following their debut Rpm10. From there, they released Siren Song Of The Counter-Culture in 2004 and 2005’s The Unraveling before garnering massive success with 2006’s The Sufferer & The Witness. The LP, which featured “Prayer Of The Refugee” and “Under The Knife,” was followed by hits like Appeal To Reason‘s “Re-Education (Through Labor)” and “I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore” from The Black Market. They last released Nowhere Generation in 2021.

Tickets to Rise Against’s upcoming tour head on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as the band’s North American tour dates, below:

Rise Against Tickets

Rise Against Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Rise Against Tickets at Artist Official Site

Rise Against Tickets at StubHub

Rise Against Tickets at Vivid Seats

Rise Against Tickets at Ticket Club

Rise Against North America Tour 2024

10/14 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/16 – St. Louis MO @ The Pageant

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater

10/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/01 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

11/13 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

11/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/19 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre – Berkeley

11/20 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB

11/22 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound