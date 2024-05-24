Steel Panther will resume their “On The Prowl” trek across the U.S. with a summer-fall run beginning in late August.

The comedic glam metal band recently took the stage in a handful of cities across the nation in support of their 2023 LP, On The Prowl. The new round of their tour will kick off August 23 at Electric City in Buffalo and then make stops in several cities including Hampton Beach, Dewey Beach, Portland, Albany, Lexington, and more, with a final destination at Hooligan’s Live in Jacksonville on September 14.

“Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right,” said the band in a statement on their website.

“We’re back bitches and you don’t want to miss this one.”

The four-piece band currently consists of Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz in lead vocals, acoustic guitar; Russ “Satchel” Parrish in guitars, backing vocals, acoustic guitar; Darren “Stix Zadinia” Leader in drums, percussion, keyboards, piano, backing vocals; and Joe “Spyder” Lester in bass and backing vocals. They have recorded six studio albums, with On the Prowl (2023) being the latest. Their appearance on “America’s Got Talent” helped them garner more attention.

Before embarking on their U.S. run, Steel Panther will meet fans on the other side of the Atlantic, performing in Sweden, Norway, Austria, Germany, Italy, Greece, France and more in June and July. They will also play at the sold-out Hellfest in France on June 28.

See Steel Panther’s full schedule across the U.S. and Europe, as well as various purchasing options listed below:

Steel Panther – “On The Prowl” World Tour Ticket Links

Steel Panther tickets at MEGAseats

Steel Panther tickets at the band’s official website

Steel Panther tickets at StubHub

Steel Panther tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Steel Panther tickets at Vivid Seats

Steel Panther – New “On The Prowl” World Tour Dates

Aug 23: Buffalo, NY – Electric City

Aug 24: Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Aug 25: Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Aug 27: Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Aug 28: Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

Aug 30: Portland, ME – Aura

Aug 31: Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theatre

Sept 1: Albany, NY – Empire Live

Sept 4: Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

Sept 6: Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Sept 7: Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

Sept 8: Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

Sept 10: Destin, FL – Club LA

Sept 12: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Sept 13: Augusta, GA – The Miller

Sept 14: Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s Live

Steel Panther – “On The Prowl” World Tour Previously Announced Dates

5-8 Jun: Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

6 Jun: Tronheim, NO – Trondheim Rocks

9 Jun: Rostock, DE – M.A.U. Club

11 Jun: Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

12 Jun: Coesfeld, DE – Fabrik

13 Jun: Mannheim, DE – Feuerwache

15 Jun: Nicklesdorf, Austria – NovaRock Festival

16 Jun: Wroclaw, PL – A2

17 Jun: Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser

19 Jun: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

21 Jun: Hannover, DE – Capitol

23 Jun: Groningen, NL – SPOT/DE OOSTERPOORT

25 Jun: Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier

26 Jun: Dortmund, DE – Junkyard Open Air

27 Jun: Reims, FR – La Cartonnerie

28 Jun: Clisson, France – Hellfest

30 Jun: Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

1 Jul: Lyon, FR – LeTransbordeour

2 Jul: Saarbrücken, DE – Garage

3 Jul: Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

5 Jul: Würzburg, DE – Posthalle

6 Jul: Augsburg, DE – Sommer am Kiez

7 Jul: Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

8 Jul: Milan, IT – Alcatraz

10 Jul: Zagreb, HR – Culture Factory

12 Jul: Stavroupoli, GR – Moni Lazariston

15 Jul: Belgrade, Serbia – Dorcol Platz

17 Jul: Bucuresti, RO – Metalhead Meeting