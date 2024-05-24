Steel Panther will resume their “On The Prowl” trek across the U.S. with a summer-fall run beginning in late August.
The comedic glam metal band recently took the stage in a handful of cities across the nation in support of their 2023 LP, On The Prowl. The new round of their tour will kick off August 23 at Electric City in Buffalo and then make stops in several cities including Hampton Beach, Dewey Beach, Portland, Albany, Lexington, and more, with a final destination at Hooligan’s Live in Jacksonville on September 14.
“Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right,” said the band in a statement on their website.
“We’re back bitches and you don’t want to miss this one.”
The four-piece band currently consists of Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz in lead vocals, acoustic guitar; Russ “Satchel” Parrish in guitars, backing vocals, acoustic guitar; Darren “Stix Zadinia” Leader in drums, percussion, keyboards, piano, backing vocals; and Joe “Spyder” Lester in bass and backing vocals. They have recorded six studio albums, with On the Prowl (2023) being the latest. Their appearance on “America’s Got Talent” helped them garner more attention.
Before embarking on their U.S. run, Steel Panther will meet fans on the other side of the Atlantic, performing in Sweden, Norway, Austria, Germany, Italy, Greece, France and more in June and July. They will also play at the sold-out Hellfest in France on June 28.
See Steel Panther’s full schedule across the U.S. and Europe, as well as various purchasing options listed below:
Steel Panther – New “On The Prowl” World Tour Dates
Aug 23: Buffalo, NY – Electric City
Aug 24: Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
Aug 25: Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
Aug 27: Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Aug 28: Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork
Aug 30: Portland, ME – Aura
Aug 31: Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theatre
Sept 1: Albany, NY – Empire Live
Sept 4: Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
Sept 6: Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
Sept 7: Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
Sept 8: Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
Sept 10: Destin, FL – Club LA
Sept 12: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Sept 13: Augusta, GA – The Miller
Sept 14: Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s Live
Steel Panther – “On The Prowl” World Tour Previously Announced Dates
5-8 Jun: Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
6 Jun: Tronheim, NO – Trondheim Rocks
9 Jun: Rostock, DE – M.A.U. Club
11 Jun: Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
12 Jun: Coesfeld, DE – Fabrik
13 Jun: Mannheim, DE – Feuerwache
15 Jun: Nicklesdorf, Austria – NovaRock Festival
16 Jun: Wroclaw, PL – A2
17 Jun: Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser
19 Jun: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
21 Jun: Hannover, DE – Capitol
23 Jun: Groningen, NL – SPOT/DE OOSTERPOORT
25 Jun: Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier
26 Jun: Dortmund, DE – Junkyard Open Air
27 Jun: Reims, FR – La Cartonnerie
28 Jun: Clisson, France – Hellfest
30 Jun: Zurich, CH – Komplex 457
1 Jul: Lyon, FR – LeTransbordeour
2 Jul: Saarbrücken, DE – Garage
3 Jul: Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
5 Jul: Würzburg, DE – Posthalle
6 Jul: Augsburg, DE – Sommer am Kiez
7 Jul: Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
8 Jul: Milan, IT – Alcatraz
10 Jul: Zagreb, HR – Culture Factory
12 Jul: Stavroupoli, GR – Moni Lazariston
15 Jul: Belgrade, Serbia – Dorcol Platz
17 Jul: Bucuresti, RO – Metalhead Meeting