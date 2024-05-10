Australia’s live entertainment, ticketing, and technology company TEG recently announced the appointment of Belinda Shaw as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer.

Shaw — who previously spent over 25 years at large corporates across multiple industries and held positions at the senior level — will replace TEG’s current CFO of 13 years, Sandra Rouse. While Rouse will continue to play a key role in TEG’s growth and continue reporting to CEO Geoff Jones, the company said she is “committed to ensuring a seamless handover to [Shaw].”

Shaw will work to grow TEG’s portfolio of live entertainment businesses, providing direction and development to increase the company’s growth and planning. She noted that it is an exciting time to join TEG “as the business continues to grow its global leadership position across live entertainment, ticketing, and technology.”

“I am really looking forward to working with Geoff and the leadership team on this growth journey,” Shaw said.

Geoff said that Shaw is joining the team with a “proven track record working with global brands across local and international markets,” and her “in-depth knowledge and experience will be key to the role as we continue to drive growth.”

“I warmly welcome [Shaw] to TEG and look forward to working alongside her,” Geoff said.

Shaw will fill the role on July 22.