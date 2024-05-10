Actor Wendell Pierce called-out secondary ticketing site SeatGeek after he received his Knicks ticket halfway through the game.

Pierce took to X to complain of the situation. He said he purchased tickets to the Knicks’ game versus the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals via SeatGeek because of their sponsorship with the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, on Wednesday night, Pierce said he was standing outside of Madison Square Garden, waiting for his ticket to be delivered. He said that he did not receive the ticket digitally until halftime, noting “I wanted to see the game from the beginning not the 4th.”

When Pierce asked for a refund, the company reportedly refused his request.

“Third-party ticket brokers are allowed to commit fraud without repercussions,” Pierce said on X. “FRAUD. If tickets aren’t delivered before the event you should receive your money back. 30-40 minutes after the beginning of the game with no refund is CRIMINAL AND FRAUDULENT. DON’T USE THEM.”

Nearly two hours later, Pierce provided an update, writing that SeatGeek had rectified the situation and “decided to fully refund my purchase.”

“I appreciate the company rectifying my situation,” Pierce said. “I hope a policy change happens to prevent this in the future. I’m thinking of those who don’t have my platform to mitigate unfair treatment. Thank you.”

A SeatGeek spokesperson released the following statement regarding the matter:

“All SeatGeek ticket buyers are protected by our Buyer Guarantee. As both a primary ticketing technology company and marketplace, seller fulfillment issues can occur and while these issues are rare, we work to find comparable tickets or provide a refund. Unfortunately, we were notified of this issue after tip-off, so our customer service team initiated a 120% refund. We are committed to ensuring that our customers have a positive experience and are taking steps to minimize the likelihood of such occurrences in the future.”

Find Pierce’s full thread via X below: