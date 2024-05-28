Live Nation and Ticketmaster have found themselves in the crosshairs of some of the most powerful law enforcement litigators in the country this month, as the Department of Justice and a total of 30 state and district Attorneys General filed a massive antitrust lawsuit against the live entertainment giants in federal court. More than half of the states in the U.S. are signed on to the complaint, which alleges multiple violations of both federal antitrust laws and state laws across the country.

All told, the states involved in the lawsuit contain more than 80 percent of the United States population, due to the participation of nearly every population center in the country. So why did such a huge proportion of states sign on? And what are they saying about the pending lawsuit? TicketNews has compiled the public statements made by each state’s AG – which form a comprehensive rebuke of Live Nation and Ticketmaster and their long history of allegations that they’ve grown to dominate the entertainment business using cutthroat methods, often in violation of a consent decree they entered when they merged in 2010.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has been one of the most vocal proponents of the antitrust action – which makes sense given the fact that the Golden State is both the most populous in the U.S. and the corporate home of both Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster. Bonta, a Democrat, summed up his feelings in a recent interview with PBS News Hour with a fairly simple statement – “Live Nation can be a very successful company, and they can follow the law,” he said. “Right now they’re not doing that.”

The DOJ is suing Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation, accusing them of blocking competition. The District of Columbia and more than two dozen states joined the lawsuit, including California.

It is not, however, just fellow dems who are supporting the Biden Department of Justice in this action. Eleven of the states involved in the lawsuit are led by Republican AG’s, including sports/entertainment mecca states like Florida and Texas.

“Live Nation’s monopoly on the music industry harms fans through higher fees and hurts artists and venues through lack of options,” says Florida AG Ashley Moody. “They leverage their extensive network of venues to force artists to select Live Nation as a promoter instead of alternatives. We are fighting to end these monopolistic practices and bring relief to Florida and fans who paid more than they would have in a competitive market for tickets.”

See what else has been said by those suing Live Nation alongside the Department of Justice – skip to any individual AGs quote using the alphabetical list below:

Attorney General Comments on Live Nation/Ticketmaster Antitrust Lawsuit

Arizona — Kris Mayes (D)

“For years, Live Nation’s anti-competitive and monopolistic practices have resulted in Arizonans paying more to see their favorite artists than they otherwise would have. The uncompetitive live entertainment market created by Live Nation has also left artists and venues without any real choice but to use Live Nation. This lack of competition hurts everyone, from fans to performers, and it’s time to hold Live Nation accountable for its violations of the law.”

Source: https://www.azag.gov/press-release/arizona-ag-kris-mayes-joins-doj-lawsuit-against-live-nation-ticketmaster

Arkansas — Tim Griffin (R)

“Arkansans—whether they are concert goers, artists, or venue operators—are at the mercy of Live Nation and Ticketmaster when it comes to live entertainment. Live Nation’s monopoly dictates which artists play where, prevents venues from using other ticketing companies at the risk of losing access to artists, and milks fans with large service fees in a so-called marketplace where there is a paucity of choice. Live Nation is also in violation of Arkansas’s prohibition on monopolies and our state’s Unfair Practices Act.”

Source: https://arkansasag.gov/news_releases/attorney-general-griffin-files-lawsuit-against-ticketmaster-and-parent-live-nation-joins-u-s-department-of-justice-and-29-other-attorneys-general/

California — Rob Bonta (D)

“As the fifth largest economy in the world, California knows that vigorous competition is essential to a well-functioning economy,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Live Nation imposed its dominance of the live concert industry by manipulating the marketplace — sending ripples of economic injustice throughout our state. While this illegal conduct benefits Live Nation’s bottom line — it hurts artists, their fans, and our economy. This lawsuit sends a clear message: Here in California, we’re committed to protecting consumers, holding industry accountable, enforcing antitrust laws, and ensuring a fair and competitive market.”

Source: https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-releases/attorney-general-bonta-files-lawsuit-against-live-nation-ticketmaster

Colorado — Phil Weiser (D)

“Ticketmaster is the dominant provider of ticketing services in the United States and both fans and artists face extraordinary pressure to use its monopoly. As a result, fans are paying exorbitant prices. This lawsuit calls for opening up competition in ticketing services and preventing Live Nation from using its other assets in ways that undermine competition. It’s time to end Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s anticompetitive tactics and ironclad grip on this market.”

Source: https://coag.gov/press-releases/5-23-24/

Connecticut — William Tong (D)

“Ticketmaster-Live Nation is an unavoidable behemoth for fans, artists and venues. For anyone—like me—who waited hours in an interminable online queue and still failed to get Taylor Swift tickets—their market dominance has been an utter failure. Our investigation has amassed evidence of systematic, unlawful anticompetitive conduct designed to extract maximum control over every level of the live event industry. For all of us fans, that has meant lousy customer service and escalating costs and junk fees. For artists, it has meant fewer opportunities to perform, and less control over how and where they tour. Our bipartisan complaint seeks to restore free and fair competition to the live event ticketing industry by forcing Live Nation to sell off Ticketmaster and cease their abusive, anticompetitive practices.”

Source: https://portal.ct.gov/ag/press-releases/2024-press-releases/attorney-general-tong-announces-suit-against-ticketmaster-live-nation

District of Columbia — Brian Schwalb (D)

“The District’s vibrant live entertainment scene is vital to our local economy and culture, from fans flocking to see their favorite artists, to the thousands of workers employed by DC’s venues. Over the years, Live Nation has grown to dominate nearly every corner of the live entertainment ecosystem, developing a stranglehold on the industry that has eliminated any meaningful competition. Almost every sizable concert venue in the District is locked into a Ticketmaster deal, resulting in District concertgoers paying Ticketmaster’s exorbitant fees to enjoy shows. My office will always fight to ensure that District residents have access to free, fair markets that promote competition and choice.”

Source: https://oag.dc.gov/release/attorney-general-schwalb-joins-federal-antitrust

Florida Ashley Moody — (R)

“Live Nation’s monopoly on the music industry harms fans through higher fees and hurts artists and venues through lack of options. They leverage their extensive network of venues to force artists to select Live Nation as a promoter instead of alternatives. We are fighting to end these monopolistic practices and bring relief to Florida and fans who paid more than they would have in a competitive market for tickets.”

Source: https://www.myfloridalegal.com/newsrelease/attorney-general-moody-takes-legal-action-against-live-nation-monopolizing-markets

Illinois — Kwame Raoul (D)

“Live Nation’s anticompetitive business practices have led to higher costs and fewer choices for fans seeking live entertainment in Illinois. That’s why I am joining the U.S. Department of Justice and my fellow attorneys general in filing this complaint against Live Nation. I remain committed to combating monopolies that harm consumers and undercut innovation in Illinois and across the country.”

Source: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/news/story/attorney-general-raoul-joins-federal-antitrust-lawsuit-against-live-nation5.23.24

Maryland — Anthony Brown (D)

“When the world’s largest live entertainment company illegally dominates ticket sales, artist management and promotion, and venue choices, fans are the ones who are hurt the most. This unlawful conduct drives up prices, leaves fans with poor customer service, and limits opportunities for people’s access to live entertainment.”

Source: https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/press/2024/052324.pdf

Massachusetts — Andrea Joy Campbell (D)

“Our lawsuit today alleges that Live Nation’s anticompetitive conduct not only violates the law, but stifles innovation, including by forcing venues to solely use Ticketmaster or strategically acquiring venues in order to eliminate competition. Live Nation is extremely powerful in the live entertainment industry, and it has chosen to exploit that power to grow and maintain its monopoly, ultimately increasing prices for consumers and harming artists and venues in the process.”

Source: https://www.mass.gov/news/attorney-general-campbell-joins-federal-antitrust-lawsuit-against-live-nation

Michigan — Dana Nessel (D)

“Michigan residents have been paying higher prices for concert tickets due to the monopolistic practices of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. This lawsuit aims to break up this monopoly and bring fairness and competition back to the live entertainment market.”

Source: https://www.michigan.gov/ag/news/press-releases/2024/05/23/ag-nessel-joins-federal-antitrust-lawsuit-against-live-nation-ticketmaster

Minnesota — Keith Ellison (D)

“One of the major drivers of inflation in this country is corporate greed and illegal behavior — and Live Nation and Ticketmaster are prime examples. People are fed up with having no option but to fork over their hard-earned money for the high prices and hidden fees that Ticketmaster routinely charges. Live Nation’s anticompetitive behavior is to blame, because too often, consumers who just want to enjoy live entertainment have nowhere else to turn. Especially at a time when it’s tough for Minnesotans and all Americans to afford their lives, I’m proud to join DOJ and this bipartisan coalition from across the country in holding Live Nation to account. Consumers deserve an end to these obnoxious and monopolistic practices, including Live Nation divesting itself of Ticketmaster for good.”

Source: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Communications/2024/05/23_LiveNation.asp

Nevada — Aaron Ford (D)

“Live Nation’s business practices have directly harmed consumers and the entertainment industry by contributing to skyrocketing prices for live entertainment. Nevada, with our reliance on the tourism sector and live entertainment, feels the effects of increasing prices in this area deeply. By joining this lawsuit, we will fight to keep our world-class experiences more affordable for both Nevadans and tourists.”

Source: https://x.com/NevadaAG/status/1793679461868519799

New Hampshire — John Formella (R)

“Live Nation must be held accountable. For too long, New Hampshire’s live entertainment market has been stifled by a lack of competition, leading to exorbitant fees and limited choices for fans. This lawsuit is a step towards ensuring fair play and transparency in the industry, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite live events without being overcharged. We are hopeful that this action will lead to a more vibrant and competitive market for live entertainment, not just in New Hampshire but across the country.”

Source: https://www.doj.nh.gov/news/2024/20240523-livenation-antitrust-complaint.html

New York — Letitia James (D)

“For too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have unfairly and illegally run the world of live events, abusing their dominance to overcharge fans, bully venues, and limit artists. When companies like Live Nation control every aspect of an event, it leads to bad blood – concertgoers and sports fans suffer and are forced to pay cruel prices. Everybody agrees, Live Nation and Ticketmaster are the problem, and it’s time for a new era. Today, we are taking this important action to protect consumers and force big companies to stop abusing their influence and get in formation.”

Source: https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2023/ag-james-joins-doj-lawsuit-against-live-nation-ticketmaster

New Jersey — Matthew Platkin (D)

“For decades, New Jersey has long enjoyed a vibrant music scene—from jazz in Newark to rock on the Jersey Shore—and both fans and artists have been hurt by the complicated business web Live Nation has built since it purchased Ticketmaster in 2010. It shouldn’t cost thousands of dollars to take your family to see live music, to introduce your children to your favorite artists. Today, New Jersey is proud to stand with a large group of states on behalf of consumers everywhere who are tired of fee schemes that lead to exorbitant pricing and rob them of these experiences.”

Source: https://www.njoag.gov/ag-platkin-joins-department-of-justice-other-states-suing-live-nation/

North Carolina — Josh Stein (D)

“Live Nation is using its monopoly power to force North Carolinians to pay more than they should for tickets to live events. Tickets to shows are already expensive enough. I will not allow any company to use its monopoly power to charge people even more. That’s why I am bringing today’s action.”

Source: https://ncdoj.gov/attorney-general-josh-stein-sues-live-nation-over-antitrust-claims/

Ohio — Dave Yost (R)

Ohioans deserve transparency, fair prices and vibrant competition. This lawsuit is a critical step toward dismantling the stranglehold that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have on the market and ensuring that consumers and businesses are no longer at their mercy.

Source: https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Media/News-Releases/May-2024/AG-Yost-Colleagues-Accuse-Live-Nation,-Ticketmaster

Oklahoma — Gentner Drummond (R)

No public statement regarding the Live Nation/Ticketmaster lawsuit has been issued by Drummond’s office as of May 28.

Oregon — Ellen Rosenblum (D)

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster have used their power to freeze innovation while boosting their bottom line and hurting the public. This lawsuit is a step toward ensuring that fans and artists have fairer access to live entertainment.”

Source: https://www.doj.state.or.us/media-home/news-media-releases/oregon-joins-federal-antitrust-lawsuit-against-live-nation/

Pennsylvania — Michelle Henry (D)

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster have long had a chokehold on much of the live entertainment industry. Consumers who want to see one of their favorite bands, artists, or shows are likely to encounter Live Nation and Ticketmaster at the gates. Pennsylvanians deserve to have fair and competitive choices when it comes to tickets to live entertainment.”

Source: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/taking-action/attorney-general-henry-files-lawsuit-against-ticketmaster-for-illegal-monopoly-over-live-entertainment/

Rhode Island — Peter Neronha (D)

“Creative arts are part of the core of Rhode Island’s identity and one of the backbones of our economy. It is one of my Office’s priorities to ensure our local economy is fair for our consumers, workers, and small businesses, and no place is that more important than in our marketplace for culture and live music.”

Source: https://riag.ri.gov/press-releases/attorney-general-neronha-department-justice-sue-live-nation

South Carolina — Alan Wilson (R)

“Anyone who’s bought tickets to a live event has probably complained about how expensive they were, and we allege that this illegal monopoly has a lot to do with those high prices.”

Source: https://www.scag.gov/about-the-office/news/attorney-general-alan-wilson-joins-federal-antitrust-lawsuit-against-live-nation/

Tennessee — Jonathan Skrmetti (R)

“Since Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift ticketing debacle in 2022, my AG colleagues and I have relentlessly sought justice for Americans wanting to attend concerts without having their pocketbooks pillaged by Live Nation’s monopoly. I will continue to fight on behalf of the artists, venues, and concertgoers in Tennessee, and I am glad to partner with the DOJ in the bipartisan effort to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly.”

Source: https://www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/news/2023/5/23/ag-skrmetti-joins-doj-lawsuit-against-live-nation-ticketmaster.html

Texas — Ken Paxton (R)

“Mega-corporations cannot control entire industries to create anti-competitive environments, drive up prices, and take advantage of consumers. With this lawsuit, we aim to ensure fair competition for ticket sellers, concertgoers, venues, and others in the entertainment space who have been affected by this merger.”

Source: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-sues-live-nation-ticketmaster-monopolizing-markets-across-live-concert

Virginia — Jason Miyares (R)

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s stronghold over the live entertainment industry has harmed artists, venues, and small businesses, leaving consumers with less choice and exorbitant fees. Virginia consumers and businesses deserve a free marketplace for products, services, and ideas and breaking up Ticketmaster and Live Nation will allow for competition and innovation to return to the live entertainment industry.”

Source: https://www.oag.state.va.us/press-releases/2633-may-23-2023-virginia-ag-jason-miyares-joins-doj-lawsuit-against-live-nation-ticketmaster

Washington — Bob Ferguson (D)

“Free enterprise is built on companies competing. Instead, these industry leaders squeezed out the competition to increase their profits, at the expense of fans. My office is partnering with this bipartisan coalition to put an end to this monopoly.”

Source: https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/ag-ferguson-feds-seek-breakup-ticketmaster-live-nation-ticket-monopoly

West Virginia — Patrick Morrisey (R)

“Competition is the driving force in a free market economy, and those who resort to improper means will be held accountable to the full extent of the law. Companies should not resort to sinister schemes to control the market, all the while hurting consumers. Such predatory practices inflate prices and come at a tremendous cost.”

Source: https://mailchi.mp/wvago/breaking-wva-ag-bipartisan-coalition-join-doj-antitrust-lawsuit-against-live-nation

Wisconsin — Josh Kaul (D)

No public statement regarding the Live Nation lawsuit and Wisconsin’s participation in it has been issued by Kaul’s office as of May 28.

Wyoming — Bridget Hill (R)

No public statement regarding the Live Nation lawsuit and Wyoming’s participation in it has been issued by Hill’s office as of May 28.