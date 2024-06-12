The All Things Go Music Festival is expanding its footprint, announcing its inaugural event in New York City. The event is set to take place at Forest Hills Stadium on September 28 and 29 with headliners Janelle Monáe, MUNA, Chappell Roan, and Reneé Rapp.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

On Saturday, September 28, Rapp is set to headline alongside MUNA, Roan, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Coco & Clair Clair, and Towa Bird. Scheduled to take the stage on Sunday, September 29 are Monae, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Maisie Peters, among others.

Tickets for the All Things Go NYC festival will be available for purchase starting Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. E.T. via the All Things Go website.

| RELATED: All Things Go 2024: Bleachers, Hozier, Janelle Monae |

Simultaneously, the original All Things Go festival is slated to take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on the same dates. The D.C. lineup features performances by artists like Laufey with the Kennedy Center Orchestra, Hozier, Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Micheal Kiwanuka, Maise Peters, and Briston Maroney.

A complete lineup of the All Things Go NYC festival and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

All Things Go Tickets

All Things Go Music Festival tickets at MEGAseats

All Things Go Music Festival tickets at allthingsgofestival.com

All Things Go Music Festival tickets at StubHub

All Things Go Music Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

All Things Go Music Festival tickets at Vivid Seats

All Things Go NYC 2024 Lineup