This weekend’s rematch between basketball rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is already breaking records. Ticket prices for the matchup have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, reflecting the interest surrounding these two stars.

According to TickPick, the average ticket price for the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever is approximately $253, a 187% increase from the Sky’s usual average of $88.

Meanwhile, according to Ticket Club, tickets on their site offer the lowest “get-in” price, beginning at $213, with a median price of $308. MegaSeats currently lists tickets ranging from $218 to $2,423, while Stub Hub and Vivid Seats show dramatic figures, with Stub Hub’s high at an eye-popping $67,967.50 and Vivid Seats’ peak at $12,221.78. The median prices hover around $308 across most platforms, underscoring the premium fans are willing to pay to witness this historic game.

Last Sunday’s game between the Fever and the Sky was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years, attracting an average of 2.25 million viewers and peaking at nearly 3 million, according to CBS.

Clark is known to draw in ratings. Her presence in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament title game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and her Iowa Hawkeyes broke records and drew nearly 19 million viewers, becoming the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever measured.

