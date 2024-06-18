The iconic beer brand Coors Light is addressing the inaccessible concert ticket prices for Canadians by launching “Fix Tixlation.”

On behalf of Coors Light, a Maru Public Opinion survey found that 3 out of 4 Canadians agreed it’s harder than ever before to get concert tickets, and 60% of surveys said they can’t even afford to see their favorite artists before.

The “Fix Tixlation” initiative, set to launch on June 21 to commemorate World Music Day, will “rescue” overpriced concert tickets and “put them back into the hands of Canadian music lovers coast to coast.” Starting on June 21 at 9 a.m. EDT, Coors Light will give Canadians a chance to score tickets to some of the most highly-anticipated concerts across the country this summer, including The Rolling Stones, Niall Horan, Missy Elliott, and P!nk.

Throughout the summer, the Fix Tixflation website will unlock, giving eligible Canadians of legal drinking age 72 hours to enter for a chance at tickets.

“I think we can all agree, there is nothing quite like the transcendent experience of live music, but unfortunately, it’s become an inaccessible and unaffordable experience for so many Canadians,” Leslie Malcolm, Vice President Marketing, Canada, said in a statement. “As the brand known for celebrating those who make the chill choice to embrace the moment, it doesn’t sit right with us that experiencing the universal language of chill – music – has become so out of reach. With the Fix Tixflation campaign and our wider emphasis on music this summer, we’re excited to help Canadians access the artists they love and embrace unforgettable moments of chill to make this summer one to remember.”