CTS Eventim has officially completed its acquisition of Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing businesses, including See Tickets.

The deal, totaling €300 million, was revealed earlier this year after both CTS Eventim and AEG announced they were in the running to purchase the No. 2 ticketing provider in the U.K. Now, CTS Eventim owns See Tickets — which operates in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.S. — as well as parts of Vivendi Village, which includes London’s Junction 2 and Garorock in France.

In 2023, Vivendi’s ticketing and festival activities produced €137 million, while its ticketing division generated about €105 million of that. Last year, See Tickets sold around 44 million tickets.

CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg noted in a statement that “Vivendi has established two notable players in the ticketing and live entertainment sector” with See Tickets and its festival operations.

“The acquisition supports our internationalization strategy and will also benefit artists and their managers, as we will be able to offer even more seamless services on a global scale,” Schulenberg said. “We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues on shaping the future of live entertainment.”

Both See Tickets and the festival business will retain their existing identities and management as a part of the deal.

During its Quarter 1 earnings report, CTS Eventim revealed growth during the first quarter of the year, with its consolidated revenue growing to €408.7 million. The Bremen-headquartered company brought-in €182.8 million — marking a 23.3% increase from the same period during the previous year. Over the past year, the company was appointed as the official ticketing service provider for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028. It also announced a global ticketing partnership with TikTok, where artists can boost ticket sales on the platform.