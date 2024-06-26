Disney’s new production of “Hercules” opens in summer 2025 in London’s West End. Adapted from the famous 1997 animated film of the same name, “Hercules” musical will welcome theatergoers at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The exact dates and casting for the London premiere will be announced at a later date.

The show features music and lyrics from Tony Award-winning songwriters Alan Menken and David Zippel. The duo who owned the score for the Disney cartoon will compose new songs for the West End production. Those unforgettable tunes from the film, such as “Go the Distance,” “Zero to Hero,” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” will be also included in the show.

Based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi, “Hercules” musical has a book by Tony award winners Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Casey Nicholaw helms the direction and choreography of the show, joined by Tanisha Scott in co-choreography.

The stage adaptation of the 1997 film premiered at New York’s Delacorte Theater in 2019. It was followed by a revised version that ran from February 16 to March 19, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey. In 2024 came the first international production of the show which was staged in Hamburg, Germany and directed by Casey Nicholaw – an adaptation that will provide a basis for the 2025 West End production of the same director.

The Greek divine hero Heracles – called by his Roman name, Hercules, in the production – is raised among mortals, but still retains demigod features. While he is trying to become a true hero to earn back his place in the immortals’ residence Mount Olympus, his evil uncle Hades plans his downfall.

The international production of the show is still running at Hamburg’s Neue Flora musical stage produced by Stage Entertainment.