“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has brought magic to audiences since it first hit the stage in 2018, and now, it has become the fifth longest-running Broadway play in history.

According to Broadway News, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” reached more than 1,793 performances following its May 21 show, surpassing 1978’s “Deathtrap.” It falls just behind the fourth longest-running Broadway play in history — 1977’s “Gemini,” as well as No. 3’s “Abie’s Irish Rose” from 1922, No. 2’s “Tobacco Road” in 1933, and the longest-running production: 1939’s “Life With Father.”

The production, based on the story by J.K. Rowling, takes place 19 years after the end of the last book in the Harry Potter series: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Harry’s son, Albus, befriends Scorpius Malfoy, the son of his father’s rival, Draco. Both boys enter a journey where they’re met with the power to change the past — and future — forever.

Following its Broadway debut, the show has received high praise; Forbes described the production as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade.” It also broke a Broadway record in preview sales and won nine Olivier Awards for its original West End run.

Currently, the show runs eight times a week at the Lyceum Theatre, and is slated to bring the magical world of Hogwarts across the U.S. and Canada for a tour this fall.

Find ticketing options to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway below:

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Tickets

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Tickets at Lyceum Theater

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Tickets at StubHub

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Tickets at Vivid Seats

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Tickets at Ticket Club