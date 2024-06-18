Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation want to have the ability to force consumers into an arbitration process to resolve their antitrust claims. After a U.S. judge slashed their bid last year, the dispute has now moved to the Ninth Circuit appeals court — and the appeal judges have quite a few choice words for the entertainment giant’s chosen arbitrator.

Private arbitration had worked for the ticketing giant in the past, however, Live Nation and Ticketmaster recently changed their chosen arbitrator from a company called JAMS to another company, New Era. Last year, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu rejected the bid by Live Nation and Ticketmaster, noting that the change in arbitrator was an “unfair surprise” for ticket buyers and the forced-arbitration was “procedurally unconscionable.” Additionally, he questioned the power of the mass arbitration process that could group cases together. Wu said this would limit clients’ ability to prove their cases in court.

While JAMS notes on its website it “successfully resolves business and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial ways of overcoming barriers at any stage of conflict,” New Era boasts what plaintiffs call a “non-traditional approach” where they “eliminate litigation gamesmanship” and offer “fair, efficient, pragmatic, flat fee 100-day arbitrations and mediations.”

Live Nation said they “respectfully” disagreed with the ruling, calling “the district court’s refusal to send this case to arbitration is inexplicable given the parties’ clear intent … nothing about the mere change in arbitration providers here was unfair, unexpected, or otherwise unconscionable.” The company filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit last November.

According to Law360, the appeal judges referred to New Era’s arbitration rules as “circular and problematic,” “crazy,” “cockamamie,” and “just nuts.” The publication notes that a judge called the New Era process “a really cockamamie way to set up a system,” and when the judge asked Live Nation’s lawyer who came up with the rules, the lawyer said it was probably the founders of the arbitration company.

According to Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, consumers must take grievances to private arbitration. The bellweather arbitration process means that hearings would be held in private and hinders others from filing a class-action lawsuit. While the process is more cost effective and saves both parties from battling in court, it also ensures privacy and keeps claims out of the public eye. This would be in Ticketmaster’s favor, as it is already the target of an antitrust lawsuit alongside Live Nation by the Department of Justice over the pair’s alleged monopolistic business practices.

No decisions have been made in the appeals court at this time.