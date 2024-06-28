The 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding is making its way to the stage as a musical adaptation. The show is set to premiere at Maine’s Ogunquit Playhouse.

The production, featuring songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, will be directed by the acclaimed Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall. Performances for the show are scheduled to run from September 26 to October 27 at the Maine Theatre.

Marshall’s involvement is a major highlight for this production. A nine-time Tony nominee, Marshall has won three Tony Awards for her choreography in “Wonderful Town” (2004), “The Pajama Game” (2006), and “Anything Goes” (2011). As a director, her Broadway credits include “Wonderful Town,” “The Pajama Game,” “Grease,” “Anything Goes,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “Living On Love,” and “In Transit.”

Adapted from the film written by Ron Bass, the musical follows the story of food critic Julianne Potter, who tries to reignite a romance with her old flame just as he’s about to get married. The original movie starred Julia Roberts and featured the memorable group performance of “I Say a Little Prayer” led by Rupert Everett.

Additionally, the stage version is expected to include that iconic song as well as other hits from the Bacharach-David catalog, such as “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself,” “Walk On By,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” and more. The musical’s book is co-written by Ron Bass and Jonathan Harvey.