The Broadway revival of “Once Upon a Mattress” has revealed another principal cast member. Michael Urie will reprise his role as Prince Dauntless, a character he originally brought to life during the winter 2024 run at New York City Center Encores!

Urie will join the previously-announced Sutton Foster, who stars as Princess Winnifred. This revival, under the direction of Lear deBessonet and choreography by Lorin Latarro, is set to begin previews on July 31. An official open night is scheduled for August 12 at the Hudson Theatre, running for a limited engagement until November 30.

Urie’s return to Broadway in “Once Upon a Mattress” marks another milestone in his career. Urie was last seen on Broadway in the 2023 revival of “Spamalot.” His Broadway credits also include the 2012 revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” the 2018 revival of “Torch Song,” 2020’s “Grand Horizons,” and 2021’s “Chicken & Biscuits.”

The revival of “Once Upon a Mattress” takes a contemporary take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, “The Princess and the Pea.” The musical, which features music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, has been newly adapted for this production by Amy Sherman-Palladino. Sherman-Palladino.

Following its Broadway run, “Once Upon a Mattress” is slated to travel to Los Angeles, where Urie and Foster will continue their roles in the production’s engagement at the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre from December 10 through January 5, 2025.

Theatergoers can stay up-to-date with the latest cast announcements and additional details by visiting the official “Once Upon a Mattress” official website.