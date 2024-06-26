R&B sensation Ms. Lauryn Hill will further celebrate the 25th anniversary of her highly-acclaimed debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with another round of tour dates this fall alongside her former group The Fugees.

“The Celebration Continues” tour will hit 21 dates across the U.S., kicking-off at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 9. From there, she’ll appear in Cincinnati, Houston, and Chula Vista, stopping at venues like Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield before wrapping-up at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on September 21.

Following the U.S. shows, Hill will cross the pond for gigs in Manchester, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Her song, YG Marley, will provide support.

The tour serves as a do-over; last year, Hill had to postpone her anniversary dates amid vocal issues.

“We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS,” Hill said at the time.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. It is Hill’s only solo album to-date.

Fans can score tickets via an artist presale Wednesday, June 26 with the access code “MLH,” followed by a general on sale Friday, June 28. Find Hill’s full touring schedule, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets at MEGASeats

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets at Official Artist Site

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets at StubHub

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets at Vivid Seats

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets at Ticket Club

Ms. Lauryn Hill | The Celebration Continues Tour 2024

06/13 – Egeskov, DK @ Heartland 2024

07/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Festival Chic Show 2024

08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome