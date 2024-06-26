R&B sensation Ms. Lauryn Hill will further celebrate the 25th anniversary of her highly-acclaimed debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with another round of tour dates this fall alongside her former group The Fugees.
“The Celebration Continues” tour will hit 21 dates across the U.S., kicking-off at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 9. From there, she’ll appear in Cincinnati, Houston, and Chula Vista, stopping at venues like Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield before wrapping-up at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on September 21.
Following the U.S. shows, Hill will cross the pond for gigs in Manchester, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Her song, YG Marley, will provide support.
The tour serves as a do-over; last year, Hill had to postpone her anniversary dates amid vocal issues.
“We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS,” Hill said at the time.
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. It is Hill’s only solo album to-date.
Fans can score tickets via an artist presale Wednesday, June 26 with the access code “MLH,” followed by a general on sale Friday, June 28. Find Hill’s full touring schedule, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Ms. Lauryn Hill | The Celebration Continues Tour 2024
06/13 – Egeskov, DK @ Heartland 2024
07/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Festival Chic Show 2024
08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
10/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome