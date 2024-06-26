Aston Villa has extended its partnership with SeatGeek, continuing their collaboration with the English Premier League club’s primary ticketing technology provider.

The extension comes on the heels of SeatGeek’s recent renewals with several significant football entities. Notably, the company has also secured its relationship with Championship club Stoke City and multiple Major League Soccer (MLS) franchises.

“We are extremely happy to be aligned with SeatGeek with our new global vision for this great club,” Chris Heck, president of business operations at Villa said in a statement. “SeatGeek has been a trusted partner, and we look forward to continuing our off-field growth alongside an internationally-recognised partner.”

Peter Joyce, managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at SeatGeek, echoed Heck’s sentiments.

“We are delighted to have extended our partnership with Aston Villa after what has been such a historic season, one which maintains their upward trajectory. It is our pleasure that we are able to continue our journey together,” Joyce said.

Additionally, earlier this year, Scottish football giant Rangers named SeatGeek as its primary ticketing retailer. Rangers launched a new ticket-buying platform just before the season ticket renewal period, leveraging SeatGeek’s technology to enhance the user experience for fans.