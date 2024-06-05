TickPick has launched a new ticket selling platform with hopes to keep buyers and sellers safe, dubbed TickPick Sell.

Through the platform, TickPick is introducing FanLink, which allows users to list tickets and create a secure fan-to-fan checkout link. FanLink will help address ticket scams on social media — where nearly 67% of ticket scams originate. It features AutoList and AutoTransfer abilities.

TickPick Sell also features Boost Listing, which provides sellers with the option to enhance the visibility of their listings by offering buyers a 5% TickPick Credit Boost, as well as AutoPrice, allowing the ability to adjust ticket prices in real time.

TickPick Co-CEO Brett Goldberg said the company is now “empowering [fans] with industry-leading tools for listing and selling tickets.”

“Pulling from the playbook of social media advertising and the rise of online communities, TickPick Sell reimagines the ticket selling process and makes it easier for both general fans and professionals to sell tickets,” Goldberg said.

Co-CEO Chris O’Brien said TickPick analyzed trends across the ticketing industry.

“TickPick continues to distinguish itself from other marketplaces through its technology,” O’Brien said. “TickPick Sell will help supercharge our growth and adoption amongst sellers similar to what we’ve done with buyers.”

TickPick Sell will be available for all TickPick events including MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL events, concerts, plays and musicals. The new features are available now via the TickPick website and mobile app.