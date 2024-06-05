The Second Stage Theater’s acclaimed revival of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play “Appropriate” has announced a third and final extension for its Broadway run.

Originally scheduled to close on June 23 after a transfer to the Belasco Theatre, the production will now continue performances until June 30. This decision follows overwhelming support and critical acclaim, including eight Tony Award nominations.

Directed by Tony nominee Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate” initially opened at the Hayes Theater, where it ran until March 3. After a brief hiatus, the show resumed performances at the Belasco on March 25.

The production has largely retained its original Broadway cast, featuring Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Ella Beatty joined the cast, taking over the role of River from original cast member Elle Fanning.

The play recently received multiple Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Sarah Paulson, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Corey Stoll, and Best Direction of a Play for Lila Neugebauer.

Additionally, the production’s technical team was recognized with nominations for Best Scenic Design of a Play by dots, Best Lighting Design of a Play by Jane Cox, Best Costume Design of a Play by Dede Ayite, and Best Sound Design of a Play by Bray Poor and Will Pickens.

The producers expressed their excitement in a joint statement:

“We are beyond thrilled to extend Appropriate for one more week so additional audiences can witness this astonishing cast bring Branden’s brilliant play to life. The response from critics and audiences alike has been overwhelming, propelling the production from The Hayes Theater to an extended run at The Belasco and we feel lucky and extremely grateful for the support the show has received from the Broadway community.”

