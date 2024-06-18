Two people were arrested in Cardiff, Wales over allegations of “significant ticket fraud” following several gigs.

According to BBC, a 32-year-old woman from Neath and a 27-year-old man from St Mellons were arrested on suspicion of ticket fraud. Detective Sergeant Grant Phillips of Neath CID told the publication that South Wales Police has been investigating “large-scale ticket fraud via a WhatsApp group involving concerts in Cardiff” and are “in the process of contacting those who are part of the WhatsApp group.”

“The investigation has uncovered a sophisticated network of individuals who have been defrauding concertgoers on a large scale,” Det. Sgt. Phillips said. “We have been carefully collecting evidence and monitoring the activities of this group, and today’s arrests represent a significant step forward.”

Anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to the scam are urged to contact Neath CID and quote reference 2400197204.

This summer, several big-name acts are set to take the stage in the Welsh capital. On Tuesday, global superstar Taylor Swift is set to perform to a 70,000-person crowd, following Pink’s sold-out show at the Principality Stadium last week. Billy Joel is also set to appear at the stadium this August, marking his only European gig this year.

Police warned of ticket fraud ahead of Swift’s show, as many people are expected to buy tickets last-minute.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable,” Det. Sgt. Phillips said in a statement. “Our main goal is to safeguard the public and ensure the integrity of these major events in Cardiff.”