Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho are set to make their Broadway debuts in the critically acclaimed revival of “Cabaret.”

The pair are scheduled to join the production at the Kit Kat Club starting September 16, with Lambert taking on the role of the Emcee and Cravalho portraying Sally Bowles. Their engagement is slated to run through March 30, 2025 at the Virginia/August Wilson Theatre.

The current stars, Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, will give their final performances on September 14. In the interim, various understudies will fill the roles in July and August.

“Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway,” Lambert said in a statement. “With this production of Cabaret, it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut.”

“The themes of this show have always resonated with me and given the current sociopolitical climate the world is in, feel eerily timely. Eddie and Gayle have been a dream pairing and I’m looking forward to working with Auli’i to create our own magic. It is thrilling to be able to sink my teeth into this important story and collaborate with the rest of the talented artists in the cast and crew.”

Cravalho echoed his sentiments, noting, “I’m thrilled to join the long line of talented women who have taken on the iconic ‘Sally Bowles;’ most recently, the woman I watched with notebook and pen in hand, the dynamite Gayle Rankin.

“To join a show with so much history—and such a stellar cast and crew—means it’s quite literally an honor to get my butt kicked each week,” Cravalho continued. “Mahalo palena ʻole family, I wouldn’t be making this debut without you.”

Theater goers can secure their seats to watch Cravalho and Lambert take the stage by visiting one of the links below:

Cabaret Ticket Links

Cabaret tickets at MEGAseats

Cabaret tickets at Cabaret’s official website

Cabaret tickets at StubHub

Cabaret tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Cabaret tickets at Vivid Seats