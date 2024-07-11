The Chicago Bears give out free tickets for their training camp practices, but this year, fans trying to score a ticket on Ticketmaster faced several woes.

The Bears’ practices will commence across nine dates: July 26, 27, and 30, and August 4, 6, 7, 13, 14, and 15. While the Bears haven’t won a playoff game since 2010, fans are excited to see rookie Caleb Williams live, as well as the additions of veteran wide receive Keenan Allen and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Tickets were up-for-grabs on Ticketmaster’s site starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. When fans logged on, they faced long wait times in the online queue, error codes, and just minutes after 10 a.m., thousands were left empty-handed. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, tickets for all nine practices were sold out in less than 45 minutes. Many fans called-on the team go back to Bourbannais for their training camp and slammed the organization for choosing to go through Ticketmaster.

Following the ticket distributions, tickets were available on resale sites for hundreds of dollars each.

On Wednesday, StubHub announced they will remove Bears ticketing listings from their site, as the resale of free tickets is prohibited on their platform. Additionally, the secondary ticketing site said they plan on cancelling any training camp tickets that were already sold.

The Bears nor Ticketmaster have provided comment on the matter.

Ticketmaster has been under fire as of late; over the last year, fans have been frustrated with its ticketing system, leaving fans across all music genres and sporting leagues unable to obtain tickets through its infamous online queue. Ticketmaster has also been targeted alongside its parent company Live Nation for its alleged monopolistic business practices in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states.