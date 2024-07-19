The new Broadway musical “Redwood” announced the production is set to begin previews on January 24, 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre, with its official opening night scheduled for February 13.

The musical, directed by Tina Landau, is slated to star Idina Menzel, who will reprise her role from the spring 2024 premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. Landau is also responsible for crafting the book, and Kate Diaz will compose the music.

“I made my Broadway debut at the Nederlander Theatre in ‘Rent’ almost 30 years ago, so to be returning there with ‘Redwood’ is very emotional for me as it feels like a real homecoming,” Menzel shared. “It has been such a gift to collaborate with Tina and Kate [Diaz] on this show, and I’m so proud to bring it to Broadway.”

The musical centers on Jesse, portrayed by Menzel, who goes on a journey of self-exploration in the Redwood forests of Northern California, stepping away from her seemingly perfect life to find deeper meaning and connection.

The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Tony Award-nominated costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Scott Zielinski and Tony-nominated sound designer Jonathan Deans.

Haley Bennett will serve as the music director, and Melecio Estrella and Bandaloop will provide choreography. “Redwood” is produced by Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan, and Loudmouth Media.

For more details on “Redwood” and to stay up-to-date on the latest casting information, theatergoers can visit the musical’s official website.