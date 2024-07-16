The Kennedy Center has finalized the casting for its Broadway Center Stage production of the Tony-winning musical “Nine.” The production is slated to be held at the Eisenhower Theater from August 2 to 11.

Three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, known for his work on “Hamilton,” “Bandstand,” and “In the Heights,” will direct and choreograph the limited engagement.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Kennedy Center, where I’ve been blessed to have made so many amazing creative memories. Working on Nine has long been a dream of mine,” Blankenbuehler shared in an earlier statement.

“Theatre lovers all know how glorious these songs will sound with this unbelievable cast of actors, but I’m also very excited to bring this deeply complicated and rich story of love, creativity, and acceptance to life through dance,” Blankenbuehler continued. “With Maury Yeston’s unbelievable score, anything is possible.”

Slated to headline the production is Steven Pasquale, who will take on the role of Guido Contini. Set to join him on stage is Shereen Ahmed, who is set to portray Claudia. The cast also features Carolee Carmello as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings as Our Lady of the Spa, and Lesli Margherita as Saraghina.

The cast is rounded out by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award-nominee Elizabeth Stanleyas Luisa Contini, and Michelle Veintimilla as Carla Albanese.

New additions to the cast include Allison Blackwell, Dylis Croman, Charlie Firlik as Young Guido, Haley Fish, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Lucia Giannetta, Morgan Marcell, Yani Marin, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marina Pires, and Kamille Upshaw.

“Nine” features a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit. The original production, directed by Tommy Tune, debuted in 1982 and garnered five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

