The upcoming Broadway revival of “Once Upon a Mattress” has unveiled their principal cast.

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie, who starred in the City Center run as Princess Winifred and Prince Dauntless will reprise their roles. Joining Sutton and Urie are Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken and David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent. Additionally, Ana Gasteyer will take on the role of Queen Aggravain, Will Chase will join as Sir Harry, Daniel Breaker as the Jester, and Brooks Ashmanskas as the Wizard.

The play is set to open at the Hudson Theatre, with performances beginning on July 31 and an opening night on August 12. The production, a transfer from the New York City Center Encores!, will run until November 30. “Once Upon a Mattress” features a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, with music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Barer.

Following its Broadway run, the revival will move to Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre through Center Theatre Group, with performances beginning December 10 and continuing through January 5, 2025. Sutton Foster and Michael Urie will continue in their roles for the Los Angeles performances.

To stay up-to-date on the latest casting announcements, theatergoers can visit the play's official website.

