Ellen DeGeneres just began her farewell comedy tour last month, but already, some upcoming gigs have been called-off.

Several forthcoming shows on Ellen’s “The Last Stand…Up Tour” have now been cancelled, including appearances in Dallas on July 10, San Francisco on July 21, Seattle on July 23, and Chicago on August 11. A notice on Ticketmaster’s website reads: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.” Ticketholders will receive full refunds via point of purchase.

At this time, no reason has been given regarding the cancellations, and no other dates have been affected. While it is unclear if the cancellations have anything to do with ticket sales, DeGeneres’ tour wouldn’t be the first to call-off shows due to a lack of interest; so far this year, several high-profile acts have cancelled shows — or even entire tours — as fans cite expensive ticket prices.

The news follows DeGeneres’ comments regarding the former allegations of her toxicity in the workplace. During her recent set at Santa Rosa, California’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, she told the crowd, “I got kicked out of the show business for being mean.” She reportedly went on to say, “I am many things, but I am not mean.”

DeGeneres is set to return to Netflix later this year for her new — and last — hour-long comedy special, where she’s expected to address the allegations.

Ellen’s “The Last Stand…Up Tour” continues with a show in Denver on July 8, followed by shows in Philadelphia, Toronto, Charlotte, and Nashville, with two special tapings set to take place from August 16 to 17 at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre. Find Degeneres’ full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Ellen Degeneres | The Last Stand…Up Tour 2024

Mon Jul 08 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Fri Jul 12 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

Sat Jul 13 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater

Mon Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tue Jul 30 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Wed Jul 31 | Philadelphia, PA | Academy of Music

Thu Aug 01 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Mon Aug 05 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Wed Aug 07 | Durham, NC | DPAC

Thu Aug 08 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Tue Aug 13 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 16 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING

Sat Aug 17 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING