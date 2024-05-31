Ellen Degeneres is taking the stage for one last time.

The farewell tour, aptly titled “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up,” will cross North America this summer, kicking things off with a round of previously-announced gigs in San Diego, Spokane, Portland, /Eugene, and Santa Rosa. The new dates will see Degeneres perform in Dallas, Austin, Seattle, and Philadelphia. She’ll make appearances at venues like New York City’s Radio City Muic Hall, Meridian Hall in Toronto, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before two back-to-back special tapings at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre on August 16 and 17.

Degeneres’ 27-date trek marks her long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy. The iconic comedic voice has made a name for herself in the television, film, and media world; in 2022, her daytime syndicated talk show “The Ellen Degeneres Show” ended after 19 seasons. She has also found success with HBO stand-up specials, producing documentaries, writing a best-selling book, and starring as the iconic “Dory” in the animated films “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

Tickets to Degeneres’ final tour head on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as her full touring schedule, below:

Ellen Degeneres | The Last Stand…Up Tour 2024

Wed Jun 19 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Thu Jun 20 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Sun Jun 23 | Spokane, WA | The Fox

Mon Jun 24 | Spokane, WA | The Fox

Tue Jun 25 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre

Wed Jun 26 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre

Fri Jun 28 | Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Sun Jun 30 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Mon Jul 01 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Tue Jul 02 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Mon Jul 08 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Wed Jul 10 | Dallas, TX | Music Hall at Fair Park

Fri Jul 12 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

Sat Jul 13 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater

Sat Jul 20 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Jul 22 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall

Mon Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tue Jul 30 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Wed Jul 31 | Philadelphia, PA | Academy of Music

Thu Aug 01 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Mon Aug 05 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Wed Aug 07 | Durham, NC | DPAC

Thu Aug 08 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Sat Aug 10 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Tue Aug 13 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 16 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING

Sat Aug 17 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING