Food and music festival Farm Aid is set to return to New York this September. The event is slated to take place on September 21 at the Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs.

The return to New York marks the third time Farm Aid has been held in the state and the second time in Saratoga Springs. Scheduled to headline this year’s festival are Farm Aid’s board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds).

The inaugural Farm Aid concert, organized by Nelson, Young, and Mellencamp in 1985, was created to raise awareness and funds to combat the loss of family farms. Dave Matthews joined the board of directors in 2001, and Margo Price became a board member in 2021.

“We’re energized to be back in New York,” Nelson said. “The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even as they deal with uncertainties, extreme weather, and policies that favor corporations over people. Farmers need us to stand with them as they work to grow our future.”

Additionally, the stage will see Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with the Travelin’ McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis, and Jesse Welles perform.

Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. ET. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

