The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) led a Fix the Tix Coalition “Day of Action,” which saw concertgoers send more than 65,000 letters to Congress, urging for ticket reform.

Dozens of artists across the industry, including Finneas, Billie Eilish, Underoath, Graham Nash, and Cowboy Junkies asked their fans to call on Congress to take action against fake tickets, deceptive marketing practices, and hidden fees. They also urged Congress to pass the Fans First Act (S. 3457).

“This week’s actions send a clear message to Congress that the time for comprehensive reform is now,” NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker said in a statement. “This country needs legislation that bans fake tickets, ends price gouging, and illegalizes deceptive marketing tactics. And consumers will not stop advocating for clear protections from fraud and deception until trust and transparency is restored.”

The “Fix the Tix” campaign, originally launched in 2023, is spearheaded by a number of companies with ties to former Ticketmaster and current Oak View Group boss Irving Azoff. The campaign — which is very similar to the Live Nation-backed “FAIR” ticketing reform package, has been dubbed as an attempt by industry insiders to blame ticket resale and “bots” for consumer anger, rather than look inward at the companies running the business itself.

The coalition has come out in opposition of the proposed reforms of the ticketing regulation landscape, including the BOSS and SWIFT Act, arguing that the regulations don’t do enough to ban open-market ticket resale for events.

Read Fix the Tix’s campaign on their website.