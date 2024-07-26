The “Roar” pop superstar Katy Perry is set to perform at the Australia Football League’s Grand Final in Melbourne this September.

The highly-anticipated showpiece event will commence at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 28, and the news of Perry’s appearance follows weeks of speculation.

“The sound of millions of Aussies roaring at the same spectacle, I’d like to see that,” Perry said in a promo video. “100,000 passionate fans roaring at the might MCG. I can’t wait to hear that.”

Previously, Perry graced the MCG when she sang at the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in March 2020.

Perry rose to fame throughout the early 2000’s with “I Kissed A Girl” and “Waking Up in Vegas” off her 2008 debut One Of The Boys, followed by smash-hits like “Teenage Dream,” “Last Friday Night,” “California Gurls,” and “Firework” off 2010’s Teenage Dream. She continued to reign the pop charts with “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” and “Unconditionally” with 2013’s PRISM, followed by “Swish Swish,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” and “Bon Appétit” in 2017 from Witness. Last week, she returned with “Woman’s World,” her first single since her 2020 record Smile.