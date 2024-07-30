Rapper Sexyy Red made headlines earlier this month amid allegations that her tour is suffering low sales. Following the new — and her adamant rejections of this claim — the “SkeeYee” singer announced Kodak Black will join her for the trek.

“ITS DA HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS AND DA PROJECT BABY!!!” Sexyy Red said in an Instagram post, sharing the news. “WE OUTSIDE FA DA TOUR TICKETS IN MY BIO!! GLEEYEE!! #SEXYYRED4PRESIDENT.”

Kodak Gon Be Coming With Me On Tour!!!! — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 27, 2024

Alongside Black, Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA will provide support.

The “Sexyy 4 President Tour” is set to kick-off in Seattle on August 22, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, and New Orleans, making stops along the way at venues like Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, and New Haven’s Westville Music Bowl. The run wraps-up at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on October 1.

Reports earlier this month alleged the run is not selling well. According to The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, there are 85,217 tickets available for her gigs across North America, with only 37.11% of tickets sold for 20 out of the 24 upcoming shows. This has sparked rumours of Sexyy Red cancelling the trek — following suit of big-name artists like Jennifer Lopez, The Black Keys, and Future with Metro Boomin.

However, the rapper was quick to discredit any claims of a tour cancellation in a series of tweets on X.

“My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sht all cap,” she said.

If the allegations of low ticket sales are true, Sexyy Red certainly wouldn’t be the first artist this year to struggle to fill arenas. Over the past year, ticket prices have reached record-highs, and newer artists have begun to price tickets just as high as veteran acts. Unless an artist is on the top of a fan’s must-see list, they’re likely not going to shell out the money.

Find various ticketing options, as well as Sexyy Red’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Sexyy Red 4 President Tour 2024

08/22 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/23 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/01 — Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

09/03 — Oklahoma City, OK

09/05 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

09/06 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

09/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/14 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

09/21 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/26 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

09/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium