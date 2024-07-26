“The Other Side” country singer Lauren Alaina is on tour with Jason Aldean, but she had to cancel upcoming shows due to the death of her father.

Alaina took to social media to share the news, noting, “we lost my daddy last night, and I really don’t have words yet.” Her father, J.J. Suddeth, passed away on Tuesday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

“I want to let y’all know that I’m not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family,” Alaina continued. “Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

She signed the note as “Pinky,” a nickname given by her father.

Alaina is providing support on Aldean’s “Highway Desperado Tour.” The trek is set to continue with shows throughout August and September, making stops in Scranton, Nashville, Ashland, and Panama City Beach. It’s unknown if more of Alaina’s performances will be cancelled.

The 29-year-old Georgia native arrived on the country scene following her appearance as the runner-up on the tenth season of America Idol in 2011. Following the show, she released her debut Wildflower, garnering attention with singles “Like My Mother Does,” “Georgia Peaches,” and “Eighteen Inches.” She continued with 2017’s Road Less Traveled and Sitting Pretty on Top of the World in 2021. Last year, she dropped the EP Unlocked, which featured “Thicc as Thieves” with Lainey Wilson.