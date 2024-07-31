The 1975 has been hit with a $2.4 million lawsuit by a Malaysian Festival after frontman Matty Healy kissed a bandmate on stage in protest of the country’s LGBTQ laws.

The controversial moment ensued on July 21 during The 1975’s performance at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. Healy kissed bandmate Ross McDonald on-stage after learning of the country’s stance on the LGBTQ community. The festival’s license was revoked, and the final two days of the event were called-off. The 1975 was also banned from the festival.

Healy later apologized to fans for accepting Good Vibes’ invitation to play due to their laws against a same-sex relationship, telling RollingStone: “I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Organizers Future Sound Asia (FSA) have since issued a letter of Claim, demanding financial compensation for the cancellation. The lawsuit claims that The 1975 were aware of the restrictions, which included a general ban on “kissing, kissing a member of the audience, or carrying out such actions among themselves” per the Malaysia Central Agency for the Application of Foreign Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL). Additionally, the festival’s guidelines included restrictions on touching, swearing, removing clothing, smoking or drinking onstage, and discussing politics.

Originally, Good Vibes denied The 1975’s lineup slot amid Healy’s history with drug addiction, but after an appeal, the festival agreed to allow The 1975 to perform as long as they adhered to “all local guidelines and regulations.”

The suit also notes that Healy’s onstage speech and kiss with MacDonald were previously planned as protests.

The 1975 has not publicly commented on the lawsuit at this time.

Good Vibes Festival is slated to return this year, however, it was called off earlier this month amid the coronation ceremony of the 17th king of Malaysia. The festival, which would have featured acts like J Balvin and Peggy Gou, is set to be rescheduled to a later date.