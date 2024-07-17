The New England Patriots have long treated their season-ticket holders and Foxborough, MA, residents to exclusive practice sessions at Gillette Stadium during training camp. However, this year, the exclusive practice will not take place in 2024 due to scheduling conflicts.

The decision to move the practice stems from a packed schedule at Gillette Stadium this summer. The venue is set to host multiple New England Revolution matches, adding to the logistical challenges.

Additionally, a series of high-profile concerts are on the docket, featuring performances by Zach Bryan, Metallica, and P!nk. The stadium’s busy schedule left little room for the Patriots’ traditional event.

Notably, Gillette Stadium is set to host Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band as part of his Sun Goes Down tour. Chesney’s shows set for August 23, 24, and 25 will make history as the singer’s venue-record-breaking 22nd, 23rd, and 24th performances.

In lieu of the traditional stadium practice, the Patriots have announced a new event for their season-ticket members. On Sunday, August 11, New England will host a ticketed event on the practice fields just outside Gillette Stadium. Find more information here.