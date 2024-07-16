Reggae legend Buju Banton has announced his 14-date U.S. arena “The Overcomer Tour,” set to kick off in August. Fridayy is slated to serve as the special guest.

“The Overcomer Tour” is scheduled to start on August 23 in Ft. Lauderdale at Amerant Bank Arena. From there, Banton is scheduled to make stops in Tampa, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Inglewood, San Jose, and Chicago before his final performance on November 17 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Last weekend, the Grammy-nominated artist made his return to the U.S. stage with two sold-out performances at New York’s UBS Arena. These concerts, held on July 13 and 14, marked his first U.S. shows in 13 years.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Banton’s official website, with pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time, and general sales starting on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

“In each state of the United States of America, you have different synergy of people, different melting pot of ethnicities coming together. And when the music that they love comes around, they react in one harmonious way, just enjoying themselves,” Banton shared with Billboard. “That’s a remarkable feeling to share among the masses. After not being here for quite some time, I look forward to reigniting that passion and euphoria.”

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and “The Overcomer Tour” dates can be found below:

Buju Banton Tickets

Buju Banton tickets at MEGAseats

Buju Banton tickets at StubHub

Buju Banton tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Buju Banton tickets at Vivid Seats

Baju Banton | The Overcomer Tour Dates

Aug. 23 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Aug. 25 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Aug. 27 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Aug. 30 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sept. 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 6 — Hartford, CT — XL Center

Sept. 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sept. 12 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sept. 13 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sept. 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

Sept. 18 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sept. 23 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sept. 29 — Chicago, IL — Allstate Arena

Nov. 17 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center