Reggae legend Buju Banton has announced his 14-date U.S. arena “The Overcomer Tour,” set to kick off in August. Fridayy is slated to serve as the special guest.
“The Overcomer Tour” is scheduled to start on August 23 in Ft. Lauderdale at Amerant Bank Arena. From there, Banton is scheduled to make stops in Tampa, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Inglewood, San Jose, and Chicago before his final performance on November 17 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Last weekend, the Grammy-nominated artist made his return to the U.S. stage with two sold-out performances at New York’s UBS Arena. These concerts, held on July 13 and 14, marked his first U.S. shows in 13 years.
Tickets will be available for purchase on Banton’s official website, with pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time, and general sales starting on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
“In each state of the United States of America, you have different synergy of people, different melting pot of ethnicities coming together. And when the music that they love comes around, they react in one harmonious way, just enjoying themselves,” Banton shared with Billboard. “That’s a remarkable feeling to share among the masses. After not being here for quite some time, I look forward to reigniting that passion and euphoria.”
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and “The Overcomer Tour” dates can be found below:
Baju Banton | The Overcomer Tour Dates
Aug. 23 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
Aug. 25 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Aug. 27 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Aug. 30 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sept. 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 6 — Hartford, CT — XL Center
Sept. 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sept. 12 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sept. 13 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Sept. 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center
Sept. 18 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome
Sept. 23 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
Sept. 29 — Chicago, IL — Allstate Arena
Nov. 17 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center