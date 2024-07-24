The live entertainment conglomerate Live Nation Entertainment has quietly bought out the Brooklyn venue The Bell House, according to various reports. Now, fans and locals are worried about the venue’s future under the huge corporation.

The Bell House, which opened back in 2008 as a former Gowanus printing press warehouse, was previously independently owned. It was known as a place where musicians and comedians received their “big break” — housing performances from acts like the rock supergroup Filthy Friends, the indie-rockers of Two Door Cinema Club, comedian Nicole Byer, Bob the Drag Queen, and YouTuber and podcast host Joe Santagato.

However, it seems that the venue’s calendar has shifted from community-focused events and quirky, lesser-known acts to comedy specials from veterans in the industry, sources tell the New York Post. One Brooklyn -based concertgoer, who has worked at local venues for years, told the publication that “having your show get booked at the Bell House was a big deal in this community and a goal, so it’s definitely a loss to mourn.”

While the move reportedly took place earlier this year, neither Live Nation nor The Bell announced the change in ownership. It wasn’t until May that job postings for the venue began appearing under the Live Nation banner.

live nation bought the bell house and now they have stadium-level security and $8 popcorn — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) July 22, 2024

Live Nation now owning The Bell House, one of the very greatest live entertainment venues in NYC for almost two decades, is Really Bad News™ https://t.co/SM55uezaZH — em (@emilyagain) July 22, 2024

Live Nation already owns several of New York City hotspot venues, including the Gramercy Theatre, Warsaw, the Brooklyn Bowl, Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G, and the newly-revamped Brooklyn Paramount. The entertainment giant is currently the subject of an antitrust lawsuit, brought forth by the Department of Justice and 29 states. The suit alleges that Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster operate under monopolistic business practices, limiting competition across the industry.

The Bell House, meanwhile, is still up-and-running; its set to host comedian Ian Bagg on August 1, a round of gigs from Queer Eyes’ Jonathan Van Ness, and an ABBA Glitter Disco. Find upcoming events here.